Bulls to open 2018-19 season on the road
The Bulls will begin Year 2 of their rebuild on the road.
The NBA shared a glimpse of the Bulls 2018-19 season schedule when it announced on Wednesday the league’s opening week schedule.
The Bulls are slated to play their season opener against the 76ers on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The game will be broadcasted on TNT.
Another date for Bulls fans to circle on their calendars is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Bulls will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 19.
Lastly, the Bulls won’t play on Christmas Day for the second consecutive season.
On Tuesday, the league announced that the Bulls will participate in the Mexico City Games this season. They’ll face the Orlando Magic, who will be considered the home team, on Dec. 13 at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico. The game will be broadcasted by ESPN.
Here’s a full look at the 2018-19 Opening Week schedule:
Here’s also a friendly reminder of the Bulls’ preseason schedule:
- Sept. 30 New Orleans Pelicans 7:00 p.m.
- Oct. 3 at Milwaukee Bucks 7:00 p.m.
- Oct. 8 at Charlotte Hornets 6:00 p.m.
- Oct. 10 Indiana Pacers 7:00 p.m.
- Oct. 12 Denver Nuggets 7:00 p.m.