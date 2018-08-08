Bulls to open 2018-19 season on the road

The Bulls will begin Year 2 of their rebuild on the road.

The NBA shared a glimpse of the Bulls 2018-19 season schedule when it announced on Wednesday the league’s opening week schedule.

The Bulls are slated to play their season opener against the 76ers on Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. The game will be broadcasted on TNT.

Another date for Bulls fans to circle on their calendars is Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The Bulls will play the Cleveland Cavaliers on Jan. 19.

The Bulls are slated to open their 2018-19 season at the 76ers. | Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Lastly, the Bulls won’t play on Christmas Day for the second consecutive season.

On Tuesday, the league announced that the Bulls will participate in the Mexico City Games this season. They’ll face the Orlando Magic, who will be considered the home team, on Dec. 13 at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico. The game will be broadcasted by ESPN.

Here’s a full look at the 2018-19 Opening Week schedule:

NBA opening week national TV games: pic.twitter.com/39DfUxDS2K — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) August 8, 2018

Here’s also a friendly reminder of the Bulls’ preseason schedule: