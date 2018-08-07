Bulls to play Magic in Mexico City this season

Zach LaVine might want to brush up on the term “machacar.’’

The league announced on Tuesday afternoon that LaVine and the rest of his Bulls teammates will participate in the NBA Mexico City Games 2018, playing the host team Orlando Magic in a regular-season meeting on Thursday, Dec. 13 at the Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City.

It will be the third consecutive season in which the NBA plays two regular-season games in Mexico City, with the Magic also hosting Utah two nights later on Dec. 15.

“We are honored that the NBA invited the Chicago Bulls to be a part of sharing a game we love with a global audience,’’ president and COO Michael Reinsdorf said in a statement. “While our home town is Chicago, the Bulls are fortunate to have fans around the world and we are excited to take our team on the road and help bring the NBA-game experience to Mexico City.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I want to thank [commissioner] Adam Silver, the NBA, and Mexico City for this opportunity.’’

As part of the announcement, the NBA and Zignia Live also forged a multiyear partnership to collaborate on future games over the next several years in Mexico.

“Returning to Mexico City for two regular-season games this season reinforces our commitment to growing basketball in Mexico and Latin America,’’ Silver said. “NBA teams have been playing in Mexico for more than 25 years, and the Bulls, Jazz and Magic organizations are excited to continue the tradition of bringing the live game experience to our passionate Mexican fans.’’

The Bulls-Magic game will mark the 27th game played in Mexico since 1992, and will feature two of the league’s high-flying players in LaVine and Aaron Gordon, who squared off in one of the more epic slam dunk contests back in 2016 – won by LaVine.

It will also feature a showdown of talented rookie big men in Mohamed Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. The Bulls brought both players into Chicago for private workouts before the June draft, and after Bamba was selected with the sixth overall pick, the Bulls grabbed Carter.

The Bulls did have real interest in Bamba, especially with his defensive presence, but felt like Carter would be a great consolation prize.

The NBA Mexico City Games 2018 will be broadcast live on ESPN, as well as on NBA League Pass International.