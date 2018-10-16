Bulls name franchise’s first jersey patch sponsor

On the surface it might look like just another Bulls money grab, but considering the organization is the 27th NBA team to throw a sponsored patch on their jersey for this season, it’s more about a sign of the times.

The Bulls and Zenni Optical announced on Tuesday a five-year partnership that will make the eyewear company the first-ever patch sponsor for the franchise, which also includes various marketing elements, community initiatives, digital assets, and in-arena signage as part of the deal.

Here’s a look at what the patch will look like

“The Chicago Bulls jersey is one of the most iconic in the NBA and recognized across the globe, so it was important for us to be methodical and intentional in our search for a jersey patch partner,’’ Bulls president and COO Michael Reinsdorf said. “This kind of partnership unites two brands in very substantial and visible ways, meaning that who we choose to partner with will represent so much of who we are as a team and signals to our fans what we stand for.

“In our search, we put a high priority on partnering with a company that shares many of the Bulls’ values. Once we started our conversations with Zenni’s co-founder Julia Zhen and everyone at the company, it was quickly evident to us that they also place great importance on community and family, and for those reasons and many more we are excited to officially welcome Zenni into our Bulls family.’’

The patch will appear on the left breast of all editions of the jersey this season, and debut on Thursday, as the Bulls open the regular season in Philadelphia.