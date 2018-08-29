Cubs release 2019 spring training schedule

Mark your calendars, Cubs fans. The club unveiled its tentative 34-game schedule for 2019 spring training Wednesday. Pitchers and catchers report dates have yet to been announced but it will be in mid-February.

The Cubs’ spring schedule features 18 home games, which will be played at Sloan Park in Mesa, Arizona, and 16 Cactus League road games. There’s also a possibility that the team could add more games in the future.

The Cubs open their spring season at home on Feb. 23 against the Brewers.

And for the second consecutive season, manager Joe Maddon and his team will close out their spring training schedule with a pair of games against the Red Sox on March 25-26.

Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ, left, Anthony Rizzo, middle, and Kris Bryant, right, stand on the steps of the dugout before the team's spring training baseball game against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, in Surprise, Ariz. | Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

The Cubs are scheduled to open their 2019 regular season in Texas against the Rangers on March 28.

The Cubs will also split a pair of games with their Crosstown Rivals, the White Sox. They’ll host the White Sox on March 3 and then play them on the road in Glendale, Arizona, on March 15.

Cubs’ tentative 2019 spring training schedule

Individual game tickets for spring training games will go on sale on Jan. 12 at 11 a.m.