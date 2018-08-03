Cubs put Brian Duensing on 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation

The Cubs on Friday put relief pitcher Brian Duensing on the 10-day disabled list with shoulder inflammation. In a corresponding move, the team recalled left-hander Randy Rosario from Class AAA Iowa.

This is likely not how Duensing imagined his season going. This is his second trip to the disabled list. (He was put on the disabled list on July 1 with shoulder fatigue and returned 14 days later.)

Duensing, 35, looked strong and confident at the beginning of the season. In his first 23 games through May 27, he pitched to an impressive 0.54 ERA in 16⅔ innings. But since then, he’s produced a lousy 13.75 ERA in 17⅔ innings.

Rosario, on the other hand, has been a solid replacement in the bullpen. Friday’s game against the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field will make the start of his fourth stint with the Cubs.

Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Brian Duensing walks back to the dugout after giving up six runs in the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Cincinnati. | John Minchillo/Associated Press

Claimed off waivers last November, Rosario, 24, is 4-0 with seven holds and a 1.97 ERA through 32 innings in 26 relief appearances for the Cubs this season. In Iowa, Rosario has produced a 0.46 ERA in 19⅔ innings in 12 games this season.