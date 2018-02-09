Thinking warm thoughts as Cubs, White Sox get set for spring training

It’s snowing heavily outside my office, the flakes making a furious cross-stitch as they fall. Every once in while, the wind huffs and puffs at the massive accumulation on the roof, and I wonder if anyone below has thought to pack an avalanche beacon. Or a dog-sled team.

Bad weather in February in Chicago is no surprise, but it can’t be emphasized enough that good weather in February in Arizona isn’t a surprise, either. Rule No. 1 in life: If you have a choice, regardless of your affinity for snow shovels and heart attacks, always choose the place that has cacti.

The Cubs and the White Sox are choosing Arizona because they can, because it’s time for spring training and because we really, really need them to for vicarious purposes. While we ponder our unfortunate meteorological lot in life, they will push heat our way via daily dispatches from our faithful correspondents. Funny how a story about Kris Bryant’s swing or Jose Abreu’s workout routine can make summer seem a bit closer.

Pitchers and catchers report for both teams Tuesday, and the first workouts are scheduled for Wednesday. Warmth will emanate from Mesa, where the Cubs train, and from Glendale, where the Sox train, but for different reasons.

Cubs and White Sox pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training in Arizona on Tuesday. Cactus League games begin Feb. 23. (AP Photo/Madge Stager)

The Cubs are excited about the possibility of a fourth straight deep playoff run. The White Sox are excited because their rebuild has momentum and seems to have the support of the fan base. One team is at the top of its competitive arc and the other believes it will be approaching the same spot in a year or two. Sunshine all around.

Clouds? Maybe on the very edge of things, but nothing threatening at the moment. Unknowns? Absolutely.

We don’t know if a healthier lifestyle will help Cubs leftfielder Kyle Schwarber forget the 2017 season, when he forgot how to hit. We don’t know if the Cubs have enough pitching. As of Friday, they still hadn’t signed a top-tier starter, a possible big hole despite what the we’ll-win-with-who-we-have crowd says. And, for better or worse, we don’t know what manager Joe Maddon will do next.

For the Sox, there really is just one issue: We don’t know how fast – or, gulp, if — their young players will progress.

The teams that are tanking this season – almost a third of major-league clubs – are using the Cubs as a template. They’ve sold their fans bases on the idea that stockpiling young talent will translate into future success, the way it did for the Cubs all the way to a World Series title. But what those teams don’t tell their fans is that almost anything that could go right for the Cubs during the rebuild did go right. I believe that’s called Theo’s Law.

Cubs president Theo Epstein wanted to take pitcher Mark Appel with the second overall pick in the 2013 draft but had to “settle’’ for Bryant when Houston took Appel first. Appel hasn’t pitched in a major-league game and announced Feb. 1 that he was taking an “indefinite break’’ from baseball. A twist of fate is all that separates the Cubs from that.

Bryant became a star almost upon arrival in the big leagues. Addison Russell was steady at shortstop almost immediately. Schwarber was good before he stumbled last season. And so on. None of that was a given when they were just a twinkle in Baseball America’s eye.

The Sox don’t need every top prospect to be a success, but they need a lot of them to be.

Until there’s a definitive answer, there’s hope. That’s where Sox and their fans find themselves, and it’s a fun place to be. There’s belief, there’s promise and there’s second baseman Yoan Moncada, whom the team expects to take a big step in 2018. On tap are Michael Kopech, Eloy Jimenez, Alec Hansen, Dylan Cease and Luis Robert. They are household names in Sox fans’ households. Only time will tell if they turn into more than that.

Baseball Prospectus’ algorithm has the Cubs winning 89 games this season, the Sox 73. You know what that means? Nothing. The forecast in Arizona next week calls for warm and sunny conditions, with the chance of both teams going 162-0 this season close to 100 percent.

That’s how spring training works, even if you’re 1,000 miles away. Everything looks better in the daylight. Everybody looks like a player. That’s the effect of secondhand sun.

Both teams will be interesting in 2018. The Cubs will battle improved Milwaukee and St. Louis teams in the National League Central. The White Sox will look for improvement from last year’s 67-95 record, but mostly they will look for patience from everyone.

Cubs fans are rooting for no slippage after three straight N.L. Championship Series appearances. Sox fans are rooting for the calendar to spin faster.

I’m rooting for heat.

If you’re lucky enough to go to spring training, consider yourself blessed. If you’re stuck in Chicago, consider one word: layers.