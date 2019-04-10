Cubs eye 4-man rotation after Sunday with Jon Lester (hamstring) on IL

The Cubs are putting no timetable on ace Jon Lester’s return from a hamstring injury this early in the season.

And by recalling left-hander Tim Collins from the minors to add to the bullpen, they’re set up to use off days to go with a four-man rotation and nine-man bullpen for two weeks – possibly longer – after Sunday.

Tyler Chatwood, who lost his starting job last summer because of historically bad command, makes his first start since Aug. 18 in Lester’s place Sunday – the last time the Cubs will need a starter for that spot until at least April 27.

“We’re just going to play this as we go along,” manager Joe Maddon said Wednesday, when the team put Lester on the 10-day injured list after an MRI Tuesday confirmed the left hamstring strain.

Lester leaves Monday's start in the third inning after injuring his hamstring.

“We’re not going to create a finish line,” Maddon added. “Jon’s a pretty tough individual. We’re just going to keep it open-ended, and as he progresses, we’ll try to create a finish line.”

Lester wasn’t available in the clubhouse before the game.

“It’s tough. That’s our main guy here,” teammate Anthony Rizzo said a few hours before the Cubs’ game against the Pirates Wednesday night. “He’s in good spirits. I just saw him and he feels good; he feels really good. I’m sure he’ll be pushing to get back on the field sooner rather than later.”

The good news for the Cubs is that the injury does not seem especially serious and that it’s early in the season.

The not so good news: Lester was by far the top-performing pitcher on the staff since the season started, and his absence comes at a time the Cubs are trying to claw out from under a 3-7 start.

“We know it’s obviously unfortunate losing him,” said Kyle Hendricks, who starts Saturday against the Angels. “He’s been our guy. He’s been our ace. We know we have to pick up some of the slack. …

“But we hope it’s just quick and we can get him back and rolling again.”

Meanwhile, the Cubs will operate with a nine-man pen for much of Lester’s absence, and Maddon mentioned that even one rainout in the next two weeks could allow the option to continue with a four-man well past April 27 – into the first homestand of May.

One pitcher to keep an eye on is left-hander Mike Montgomery, the swingman who played a huge role last year with a career-high 19 starts.

He’s on the IL with a “mild” lat strain and said he felt good during a long-toss session Wednesday. He said he hopes that leads to being allowed to throw off a mound Thursday – and suggested that if the progress continues he might be ready to return Monday when he’s eligible to be activated.

Collins, 29, was signed to a major-league deal the final week of spring training after being released by the Twins, then optioned to Class AAA Iowa.

He made three relief appearances for Iowa, allowing one run, striking out three and walking one.

A glaring weakness the first eight games of the season, the bullpen took a 12-inning scoreless streak into Wednesday’s game.

Hendricks downplayed the idea of added urgency for the rest of the rotation with Lester down.

“Every day we come in here there’s a sense of urgency, just wanting to attack today,” Hendricks said. “Attack today and win today no matter who we’re going out there with.”