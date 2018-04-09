Cubs’ home opener delayed due to weather

The Cubs home opener is delayed due to weather affecting the field conditions. | Madeline Kenney/Sun-Times

It’s beginning to look a lot more like Christmas and not the Cubs’ home opener, which will now be delayed one hour due to the weather affecting the field conditions.

The Cubs’ game against the Pirates Monday, which was scheduled to start at 1:20 p.m., will be delayed until 2:20 p.m. to allow for field preparations, the team announced Monday morning.

Gates will open at 12:20 p.m. and opening ceremonies are expected to begin at approximately 1:45 p.m.

A light dusting of snow covered the field and most of the level-100 seating area. Monday’s forecast calls for about an inch of accumulated snowfall before 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

In the afternoon, there is expected to be scattered snow and rain showers, according to the weather service.