Symbols, gestures and baseball caps are an empty answer to assault weapons

A baseball cap. A Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School cap worn by all players on all teams during a major-league spring training game. Headwear meant as tribute to the 17 people killed by a former student armed with an assault weapon.

I can’t tell you how empty and helpless that baseball cap makes me feel.

I’m sick of statements, symbols and gestures. I’m tired of kids getting mowed down by weapons meant for battlefields. I’m tired of outsized attention given to athletes’ remembrances rather than to the issues themselves. Of T-shirts telling us one bloodied place or another is Strong. Of deceased loved ones’ initials written in black marker on basketball players’ shoes. Of baseball caps as a tribute.

This is our default reaction to horrific events.

Marlins pitcher Brad Ziegler wears a Marjory Stoneman Douglas cap and T-shirt before a spring training game against the Cardinals on Friday in Jupiter, Fla. The Marlins were honoring Stoneman Douglas shooting victims with special caps, T-shirts and patches. (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

Please, please understand: This is nothing against Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo, a graduate of the Parkland, Fla., high school who has been deeply touched by the tragedy. And kudos to him for speaking at the school vigil and for his efforts in drawing attention to the obscenity of semiautomatic rifles in the hands of citizens.

But what were the Major League Baseball-mandated caps supposed to accomplish? Were they supposed to make us feel in control of something so wildly out of control that some of our streets look like a war video game? They didn’t. Were they supposed to let the high school know that MLB stands with students, parents and faculty in their pain and sorrow? Great. And then what?

That cap is a metaphor for our powerlessness, our inability to act. A cap sits on a head. It sits.

The cap that the Cubs and other teams wore for the first spring training game of the year makes me feel impotent, as if there’s nothing that I or anyone else can do to stop this madness. The people who support the sale of semiautomatic weapons probably had to suppress a grin at the sight of those caps. If that’s the best they can do, good for us.

If we as a country didn’t do anything after 20 6- and 7-year-olds were killed at Sandy Hook, why is Parkland supposed to be different? Because the sports world has finally taken notice? No.

Action is needed. Not more memorials by the side of a school. Not more crosses carved out of wood to honor victims. Certainly not more caps. We need leaders with enough backbone to change laws. Attention needs to be given to victims and their families, but an all-out assault on the main issue, which is assault rifles, is where we need to go. Start with that and then move to the root cause of all the killing, whether it’s mental illness, poverty or injustice.

I was very much in favor of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem in protest of social inequities. But as I sit here writing this, I ask myself if those protests did anything other than have people on either side of the political divide screaming at each other, the way so many discussions devolve these days. I don’t think they did.

A gunman killed 17 people with a semiautomatic weapon, and we’re still arguing about whether those guns belong in society? Really? And you wonder why I feel so empty about the power of a baseball cap? If we can’t recognize the problem of people carrying rifles capable of spraying bullets, then it makes sense that the best we can do for an answer is a stupid cap.

Symbols matter. Symbols can move people. I hope I’m wrong about this one. I hope ballplayers wearing Stoneman Douglas caps for one spring training game means something. But I don’t think it does.

If we really ponder the ridiculous inadequacy of a baseball cap as a tribute, maybe something will get done. Maybe we’ll get moving. And maybe baseball players will have done their part, though unwittingly.

I’m bone tired. I’m tired of tragedies being followed by Band-Aid stories about people coming together to support the survivors. I’m tired of stories about the resiliency of the high school team that carries on in the face of unspeakable sorrow.

Feb. 14 was the 10th anniversary of the shootings at Northern Illinois. A gunman killed five students and wounded 16 others that day. At a basketball game on campus a few weeks later, a banner with the phrase “Forward, Together Forward’’ was draped across the front of the stadium. We’ve moved forward over those 10 years yet continued to watch people get cut down all around us.

Forgive me for thinking that a baseball cap has no power whatsoever.

Someone once said the definition of insanity was doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results. Insanity is allowing citizens to own weapons that shoot over and over again, to the same results.

We Americans want to help. I get it. We want to reach out to victims’ families. But our only responsibility here is to try to reduce the number of future victims. That’s it. There’s nothing else.

We need elected officials to rally around legislation that takes these weapons off the streets. We don’t need rally caps.