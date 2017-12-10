Nationals’ Gio Gonzalez to start NLDS Game 5 vs. Cubs
With the Cubs on the brink of elimination, Joe Maddon named Kyle Hendricks as the team’s starting pitcher Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday.
The Professor has proved himself time and again that he can handle these must-win scenarios. After helping the Cubs win the World Series last year, Hendricks made his 2017 postseason debut Friday in Game 1 of the NLDS, leading the Cubs to a 3-0 win. He threw seven shutout innings, while striking out six batters.
The Nationals named Hendricks’ rival pitcher for the high-stakes game: Gio Gonzalez.
The left-hander started Game 2 in Washington for the Nationals. Gonzalez gave up a two-run homer to Anthony Rizzo, but that didn’t affect the outcome as Nationals went on to beat the Cubs 6-3. In Saturday’s outing, Gonzalez allowed three hits and had three errors in five innings before getting substituted.
As history states, Gonzalez doesn’t have much luck in the postseason. The Nationals have lost three of the four games he’s started in October.
