Nationals’ Gio Gonzalez to start NLDS Game 5 vs. Cubs

With the Cubs on the brink of elimination, Joe Maddon named Kyle Hendricks as the team’s starting pitcher Game 5 of the NLDS on Thursday.

The Professor has proved himself time and again that he can handle these must-win scenarios. After helping the Cubs win the World Series last year, Hendricks made his 2017 postseason debut Friday in Game 1 of the NLDS, leading the Cubs to a 3-0 win. He threw seven shutout innings, while striking out six batters.

The Nationals named Hendricks’ rival pitcher for the high-stakes game: Gio Gonzalez.

The left-hander started Game 2 in Washington for the Nationals. Gonzalez gave up a two-run homer to Anthony Rizzo, but that didn’t affect the outcome as Nationals went on to beat the Cubs 6-3. In Saturday’s outing, Gonzalez allowed three hits and had three errors in five innings before getting substituted.

Gio Gonzalez reacts after Anthony Rizzo hit a two run home run in the fourth inning during game two of the National League Division Series at Nationals Park on October 7, 2017 in Washington, DC. | Patrick Smith/Getty Images

As history states, Gonzalez doesn’t have much luck in the postseason. The Nationals have lost three of the four games he’s started in October.

