Cubs recall power reliever Dillon Maples for Diamondbacks series opener

PHOENIX – As the Cubs shifted away from the left-leaning Dodgers to a more right-handed part of their schedule, they recalled power-pitching right-hander Dillon Maples to the bullpen and optioned left-hander Randy Rosario to Class AAA Iowa on Friday.

Maples immediately becomes the hardest-throwing pitcher in the Cubs’ pen, with an upper-90s fastball to go with a hard-breaking slider.

Command of the fastball has been the only think keeping Maples from sticking in the big leagues after two brief stints the last two years (20 strikeouts, 11 walks in 10 2/3 major league innings).

“If he throws that fastball for a strike, that slider becomes devastating,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I guess he’s been doing that.”

Dillon Maples (John Antonoff photo)

After struggling with command his first three appearances, Maples has walked only one in his last four appearances, with 10 strikeouts in his last 5 2/3 innings for Iowa.

“It’s still one of those things where you just right that wave,” he said. “And it’s been feeling good so I’ve got a lot of confidence in it right now.”

Maples, who will be the 13th pitcher used out of the Cubs’ bullpen less than a month into the season, has allowed only two hits, both singles and one of them an infield hit.

For a team without much payroll flexibility to add arms and still trying to figure out its best long-term bullpen alignment, Maples is one of the more intriguing possible solutions – though he said he won’t let himself think long-term, especially after his own early-season issues.

“I had a little identity crisis there, too, for a while,” he said when asked about the Cubs’ early bullpen problems. “But you can’t get two emotional. I know it’s really easy to say, `Oh, God,’ and freak out. But it’s a long year. You’ve got to realize that.”

Of the first 16 batters he faced this year, Maples walked seven and hit one.

“Luckily, I was able to detach and reframe and all that stuff,” he said.

With Rosario out, the Cubs have only one lefty among eight relievers and expect to keep that configuration for at least the next three series.

How ‘bout Yu?

Yu Darvish, the Cubs’ $126 million right-hander, still seeks his first six-inning start of the year when he takes the mound Saturday against the Diamondbacks. And he has allowed a troubling combination of 18 walks and six home runs in 22 2/3 innings.

But Maddon sounded encouraged looking ahead at Darvish’s 15th start as a Cub.

“It’s just like [Tyler] Chatwood the other day,” Maddon said of Chatwood’s scoreless spot start against the Diamondbacks on Sunday. “He just needs that one game where everything falls into place for him, and you have a chance to really take off.

“The stuff’s good. The energy’s good,” he added. “He just needs that one seminal moment to catapult him.”

Even with Darvish still fighting to rediscover his All-Star form, the Cubs’ starters had a 1.68 ERA in their previous 12 starts entering play Friday night.

Notes: Left-hander Mike Montgomery (lat strain) is scheduled to make his third minor-league rehab start Saturday with Class AAA Iowa. … The Cubs’ pitching staff overall had a 2.07 ERA in their last 14 games, starting with the April 8 home opener, heading into the road trip – almost a full point ahead of the next staff in the majors over that span (Reds, 2.98). … Maddon’s Post, the manager’s new restaurant adjacent to Wrigley Field, is scheduled to open May 14, with the Cubs out of town, opening a six-game trip in Cincinnati.