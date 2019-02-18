Muslim group shares ‘visible steps’ for Cubs to take to combat Islamophobia

After Cubs patriarch and TD Ameritrade founder Joe Ricketts’ racist emails sent a shockwave through the Muslim community, Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts promised to make it right on behalf of the Cubs. On Monday, a local Muslim group outlined “visible steps” for the Cubs to take to show they’re serious about combatting Islamophobia.

The Chicago chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations asked the Cubs to support three community initiatives, including anti-bullying efforts, diversity and inclusion training, and scholarships. It also proposed the plan for the “participation of notable Muslims in Cubs and Wrigley Field tradition” and to create anti-hate PSAs featuring Cubs personnel that would attempt to raise awareness against racism.

The Cubs agreed to work with several local Muslim groups in crafting a plan of action after a set of Joe Ricketts’ emails, released by SplinterNews.com earlier this month, were filled with anti-Muslim rhetoric.

Tom Ricketts took the first step in amending the Cub relationship with Muslims 10 days ago when he and Julian Green, Cubs vice president of communication, met with the leaders of CAIR-Chicago, the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago and the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition. During the 90-minute closed-door meeting, the group discussed the history of Muslims in America and Chicago and what the impact of Joe Ricketts’ emails had on their community.

Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts and the team's VP of communications, Julian Green, met with local Muslims on Friday. | Facebook

Executive director of CAIR-Chicago, Ahmed Rehab, said he’s “encouraged” by the Cubs’ commitment to make amends.

“The Cubs are taking a significant step forward and will use the power of their brand and voice to fight Islamophobia, racism and bigotry,” Rehab said in a written statement. “We hope other franchises follow their lead. This active commitment to our shared values of Everybody In is not only great for the brand, but for all fans, for the affected communities and for our city as a whole.”

Tom Ricketts also said the Cubs believe this is a “tremendous opportunity to further our commitment to diversity and inclusion.”

“My family and I want to thank Ahmed Rehab and Chicago Muslim leaders for the opportunity to meet and have a frank and constructive dialogue about building a better future,” Ricketts said in a statement.

Ricketts previously tried to distance the Cubs from his father.

“My father is not involved with the operation of the Chicago Cubs in any way,” Ricketts said shortly after the emails went public. “I am trusted with representing this organization and our fans with respect for people from all backgrounds. These emails do not reflect the culture we’ve worked so hard to build at the Chicago Cubs since 2009.”

Joe Ricketts approved the cash portion of the family’s leveraged $845 million purchase of the Cubs in 2009.

Tom Ricketts is expected to meet with the media later this morning at Cubs spring training facility.