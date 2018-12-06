Cubs name Tommy Hottovy as new pitching coach

The Cubs on Thursday named Tommy Hottovy as their new pitching coach. He’ll replace Jim Hickey, who resigned last month for “personal reasons” after just one season.

This is the second straight season the Cubs will welcome new hitting and pitching coaches to their staff. They hired Anthony Iapoce as their hitting coach in October to replace Chili Davis, who was fired at the end of last season.

Hottovy, whom the Boston Red Sox drafted in the fourth round of the 2004 MLB Draft, was previously the Cubs’ run prevention coordinator.

Hottovy, who played college baseball at Wichita State, spent the majority of his professional career in the minor leagues. He only played 17 major-league games over two seasons with the Red Sox and Kansas City Royals. In total, Hottovy pitched 13⅓ innings with a 4.05 ERA.

The Cubs also named Terrmel Sledge as their new assistant hitting coach and added Chris Denorfia as a quality assurance coach.

