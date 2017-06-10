Cubs to host playoff watch parties for NLDS outside Wrigley Field

October is here, which means playoff baseball is back.

The Cubs return to action Friday night at Nationals Park. With the team on the road, the Cubs are hosting their first-ever playoff watch party at Park at Wrigley, located on the west side of the ballpark.

Fans who want to attend the party will have to purchase a $10 ticket before the event, which will broadcast the game on its jumbo-sized video board and have special giveaways for attendees throughout the game. Fans can buys a maximum of four tickets for the event since limited seating is available. Children 2 and younger are free.

Proceeds from the ticket sales will go to Cubs Charities.

The Cubs are hosting an NLDS watch party at The Park at Wrigley. | Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Gates up for the event at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is tentatively at 6:30 p.m.

If fans can’t make it out Friday to watch Game 1 of the NLDS at the Park at Wrigley, the Cubs are hosting watch parties for Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 5 of the series.

For more information on the watch parties and how to buy tickets click here.

