Yu Darvish rallies from early traffic for best 2019 start in 9-1 win over DBacks

PHOENIX – He hadn’t pitched so much as six innings a month of starts and if anything seemed to regress in his last start.

And by the end of the second inning Saturday in Arizona, Yu Darvish already was at 56 pitches, had walked three, hit a batter and put five men on base.

“He just hasn’t flipped that switch,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said, even before the game.

And then the Cubs scored five in the top of the third – three on the first of two home runs to left by David Bote.

Darvish

And then Darvish found the switch.

The Cubs’ $126 million right-hander, who spent more than four months on the disabled list last year, retired nine of the next 10 and fought through the sixth to beat the Diamondbacks 9-1.

And as he walked off the field each of his last three innings of work, a Cub-partisan crowd at Chase Field showered him with increasingly strong “Yuuuuuuuuuuuuuus!” — which he had been seeking since the abrupt end to a rough season last year.

For all the early traffic, Darvish didn’t give up a run until David Peralta led off the sixth with a first-pitch homer to center, and after an ensuing walk to Adam Jones, Maddon let Darvish keep pitching – long enough to retire the next three batters to match his Cubs career high of six innings.

Long enough to throw 110 pitches – his highest total since June 7, 2017, when he was still in the American League, with the Rangers.

Darvish is expected to get two days’ extra rest before his next scheduled start at home against the Cardinals.

“He’s actually feeling really good right now,” Maddon said before the game. “So the next step is just to go out there and permit himself to be great, because he has the ability to be great.”

Hence, the $126 million bet a year ago – after four All-Star selections with the Rangers.

If Saturday’s performance was a turning point for Darvish, it could mark a turning point for a team that already was a 9-4 run on the back of its starting rotation – even with losses in the previous two games.

His two-hit effort to help snap the two-game skid improved the rotation’s collective ERA to 2.30 over the Cubs’ last 14 games.

Darvish still has not thrown a pitch in the seventh inning in 14 starts for the Cubs. But Maddon said that was just a matter of time – and of finding the switch to flip.

Especially after proving through his first five starts that the elbow that bothered him most of last season was at least healthy again this year.

“I think it’s at that point,” he said. “We’re definitely seeing better; we can all agree on that. It’s just that he has to really believe that and then go out there and take it out there.

“For him and us I’d like to see if we could get him to that next level.”

Bote’s first two-homer game and five RBIs was huge contributors on this night, along with three extra-base hits from Anthony Rizzo – including a run-scoring double and solo homer.

Notes: Left-hander Mike Montgomery’s minor-league rehab start in Iowa Saturday was snowed out. Montgomery (lat) is scheduled to make his third rehab appearance Sunday. … Third-base coach Brian Butterfield, who missed the team’s recent trip to Miami because he wasn’t feeling well, still has not fully recovered and took Saturday night’s game off. Will Venable moved from first to the third-base box, and Chris Denorfia coached first.