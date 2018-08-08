After getting ejected, Chicago Dogs manager steals 3rd base — literally

Manager Butch Hobson of the Chicago Dogs minor league baseball team, before the inaugural season home opener, Friday, May 25th, 2018. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

After getting ejected, Chicago Dogs manager Butch Hobson literally stole the third base bag and handed it off to a young fan.

During Tuesday’s Dogs game against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks, Hobson was unhappy that a runner on third wasn’t called out in the second inning. As a manager should, he gave American Association umpire Mike Jarboe a piece of his mind.

Jarboe had a short fuse and sent him to the locker room, but Hobson wasn’t done making his point. After arguing for another 10 seconds, the former Red Sox skipper walked over to the left infield and ripped the third base bag out of the ground.

Hobson then handed the bag to a young fan, who was ecstatic.

Unfortunately for the young boy, a ballpark staffer had to take the bag away from him, so they could continue to play the game. The poor staffer was met with a roar of boos from the crowd.

Watch it all go down below:

He took third base…and gave it to a kid in the stands! That's a new one. (via @FMRedHawks) pic.twitter.com/DcWwUFv8so — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 8, 2018

Jarboe has had a rough week. On Monday, a RedHawks player put a trash can behind home plate and told Jarboe to “go to your home,” Sports Illustrated reported.