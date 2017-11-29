Chicago Dogs manager Butch Hobson sees goals clearly

The Chicago Dogs will market themselves like many minor-league teams. They’ll promote their ballpark, tout how they represent an affordable family night, and will try to attract adults by tempting them with outdoor drinking and the chance to watch baseball in a festive atmosphere.



But to the players, the Dogs and the independent American Association will represent an opportunity to keep playing professional baseball and maybe attract attention from a major-league organization. Dogs manager Butch Hobson, who has been leading teams in independent ball since 2000 (except for 2017 when he managed Class A Kane County) knows the importance of this level to whoever ends up playing for him in Rosemont.



“I believe in (independent baseball) or I wouldn’t have stayed in it as long as I did. It gives guys opportunities,” Hobson said. “Free agents that don’t get signed and still want to play, they still have a burning desire in their heart to play baseball and still have a chance to get with an organization to get to the big leagues one day, there are stories like that (of) the guys that come out of independent ball and go back into organizations and gone to the big leagues.”



Players who have gone from independent ball to the big leagues include Rich Hill and David Peralta. Hobson wants to find and help more like them, even if that just means they just get back to affiliated baseball and not necessarily the majors.



“There are stories like that out there that become good stories and it’s an opportunity for players,” Hobson said. “More and more organizations are going to independent ball and finding either younger players to go to A-ball or a little more veteran guys to go to Double-A or Triple-A and fill in if they have a need.”



Hobson, 66, broke into the majors with Boston in 1975 and became a full-time player in 1977, hitting 30 home runs and driving in 112. Hobson started in the 1978 Eastern Division one-game playoff against the Yankees, going 1 for 4 in a 5-4 Boston loss.



After his playing career, Hobson eventually managed Boston from 1992-1994. In 2000, he took his first job in independent ball, managing the Nashua Pride of the Atlantic League.



Hobson’s passion is the same now and he sees his goals clearly.



“We’re going to try to help these young men that come play for the Chicago Dogs get that opportunity to go back to an organization. That’s going to be our number one goal,” Hobson said. “Our number two goal is going to be go out and win a championship for the people of Rosemont and the surrounding areas in Chicago.”