Chicago area high school football: Best games of Week 2

Game of the Week

No. 14 Naperville Central (0-1) at No. 1 Lincoln-Way East (1-0), 7 p.m. Friday

A battle of heavyweights in Frankfort. Naperville Central has one of the toughest opening schedules in the state. The Redhawks lost 35-34 to Hinsdale Central last week and need to pick up some momentum, a tough task against the defending Class 8A state champions. Lincoln-Way East junior Devon Williams stepped in at running back last week for AJ Henning and had 24 carries for 176 yards and three touchdowns. New quarterback Jack Baltz started slow for the Griffins, but found his rhythm as the game went on. Naperville Central quarterback Payton Thorne will provide a stiff test for Lincoln-Way East’s defense. He passed for 345 yards and three touchdowns in Week 1.

READ MORE: Check out the rest of the top games of Week 2 here.

Want more coverage of the high school football season? “Sun-Times Game Week” provides weekly analysis of the games, rankings and more from experts Michael O’Brien, Beth Long and Annie Costabile. Watch the Week 2 preview and Super 25 breakdown here.