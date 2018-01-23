Chicago native, UIC grad Curtis Granderson signs with Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays and veteran centerfielder Curtis Granderson have agreed to a one-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

“I’m going to be headed up north this year,” Granderson said of Toronto in a video posted on social media. “It’s been a great place to play up in Canada. I look forward to it.”

It’s OFFICIAL – I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be joining the @BlueJays this season. #Toronto has always been one of my favorite cities and ballparks to play in, so I’m looking forward to a great season ahead, and expanding my #GrandKids Foundation efforts into #Canada! pic.twitter.com/GNHnr47Zqj — Curtis Granderson (@cgrand3) January 23, 2018

Granderson, a Chicago native, played baseball for four years at the University of Illinois – Chicago. He graduated from UIC with a double major in business administration and business marketing, and the school retired his number 23 in 2013.

Granderson, who was drafted in the third round of the 2002 draft by the Tigers, is entering his 15th season in the majors, and he doesn’t appear to be slowing down. He hit .212 last season with 24 doubles and 26 home runs in 147 games with the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Granderson, 36, is a three-time All-Star and 2016 Roberto Clemente Award winner for his work with his “Grandkids” foundation, which teaches kids the power of education, fitness and nutrition.

The Roberto Clemente Award is an annual accolade given to the player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy and positive contributions, both on and off the field. Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo received the award in 2017 with his charitable contribution to his family foundation, which helps families battling with pediatric cancer.