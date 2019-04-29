Chicago Sky add forward Leslie Robinson to training-camp roster

The Chicago Sky completed their training-camp roster Monday, adding forward Leslie Robinson, according to the team’s website.

Robinson, the niece of former President Barack Obama, was selected as the 34th overall pick of the 2018 draft by the New York Liberty. She didn’t break camp with the Liberty last season and wasn’t picked up by another team.

During the 2017-18 season, Robinson averaged 10.2 points, seven rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals per game with Princeton. She ranks sixth in program history for assists in a single season (129) and was the first Tiger player to record a triple-double.

Robinson’s signing comes less than a week after the Sky inked former Marquette star Allazia Blockton to a training-camp deal.

The Sky is scheduled to open training camp Sunday. Gabby Williams, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Astou Ndour will arrive to camp a few days late due to oversea commitments.

By the time they open their season at Minnesota on May 25, the Sky will trim their roster down to 12 players.