Chicago Sky basketball workshop takes aim at Kevin Durant’s world record

Chicago’s WNBA basketball team is going toe-to-toe with the Golden State Warriors’ Kevin Durant in an unusual face-off Sunday, hoping to smash the 2018 NBA Finals MVP’s world record for the largest multi-venue basketball clinic in a free workshop co-hosted by the Chicago Sky and the University of Chicago Medicine.

Durant set the Guinness World Record last year with a basketball clinic he hosted in New Delhi, India that was streamed across the country to four other simultaneous workshops in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. In total, 3,459 kids participated. Chicago Sky general manager and head coach Amber Stocks and assistant coaches Awvee Storey and Carla Morrow hope to see an even bigger turnout at dual events starting at noon on Sunday, July 8, at Soldier Field’s South Parking Lot and at Wintrust Arena.

The free clinic is part of the inaugural #ChicagoFit Health and Fitness Festival and will also include free health and wellness assessments and screenings and a meet and greet with Chicago Sky players. The Chicago Bulls, White Sox and Chicago Bears will have stations with giveaways, games and prizes.

Registration is free for the family-focused event, which kicks off at noon and runs through 6 p.m. The first 4,000 registrants will receive a complimentary basketball and T-shirt — and will help guarantee Chicago’s chances to unseat Durant as the world record-holder.

The Sun-Times is a co-sponsor of this event.