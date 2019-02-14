Chicago Sky re-signs Jamierra Faulkner and adds Evelyn Akhator

James Wade has been hired to coach the Chicago Sky, Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018. | Elizabeth Flores/Star Tribune via AP

After back-to-back injury-riddled seasons, the Chicago Sky is giving guard Jamierra Faulkner another chance.

Sky general manager and coach James Wade announced Thursday that the team had re-signed Faulkner for the 2019 season.

Faulkner, whom the Sky drafted 34th overall in the 2014 draft, has only played 17 games in the last two seasons. She missed the entire 2017 season due to a torn ACL in her left knee. Faulkner had strong start last season, averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 assists and 21.2 minutes, before she sat out the second half of the season with an ACL injury in her right knee.

Although Faulkner has a history with injuries, Wade sees her being a dependable player for the Sky this season and called her a “fearless competitor.”

“I can count on one hand the number of third-round draft picks that have carved out such a valuable role for themselves in the league the way that Jamierra has, and that’s because she is the epitome of hard work and mental toughness,” Wade said in a statement.

The Sky also signed forward Evelyn Akhator to a training camp contract.

Akhator is currently playing professional basketball in Turkey. The former Kentucky standout was picked third overall in the 2017 draft, but struggled as a rookie. In 15 games with the Dallas Wings, she averaged less than one point per game while shooting 25 percent from the field.

Wade, who replaced Amber Stocks in November, will add at least one more player to his roster before camp starts on May 5. The Sky holds the fourth overall pick in April’s draft.