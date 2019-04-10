Chicago Sky GM James Wade considers 2019 WNBA draft a success

NEW YORK — Wednesday night might’ve been James Wade’s first WNBA draft as a general manager, but he handled it like a veteran.

Since Wade took over the Sky this offseason, he’s been adamant that he can make this team a playoff team — something the Sky hasn’t been since 2016.

With that in mind, Wade wasn’t looking for a core player to build his team around in this year’s draft. He’s extremely confident in his roster, which is highlighted by Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Cheyenne Parker. Instead, he was looking for an all-around athlete that would compliment his roster.

And Wade believes forward Katie Lou Samuelson fits that definition.

While most people expected the Sky to go for a center, the team went another direction and used its fourth overall pick to select Samuelson out of Connecticut.

“We were the surprise pick, and part of the reason is because no one really knows what I want to do and how we want to play,” Wade told the Sun-Times after the ceremony at Nike’s Headquarters in New York concluded. “They just look at our roster and just plug a person in and that’s the easiest thing to do. They say, ‘OK this team needs that,’ but nobody really knows my style of play.”

The Sky was intrigued by the idea of former Notre Dame star Jackie Young, who was picked first overall by the Las Vegas Aces, but Samuelson was ultimately the Sky’s top pick.

Wade said he likes Samuelson’s skillset and believes it could translate immediately to the WNBA.

“Maybe she can’t do some things, but we know the things she does and she does them well,” Wade said. “She can play with every single person on our team.”

The Sky also picked guard Chloe Jackson in the second round (15th overall) and small forward Maria Conde in the third round (27th overall). Jackson, who averaged 11.7 points in 38 games with this season’s national champion Baylor, could be a good back-up for guard Jamierra Faulkner, who is out with an injury.

“The place that the game is going right now, I just think you need that versatility, you need players that can do multiple things, you need utility players,” Wade said. “And if you have too many one-dimensional players, it takes away from your growth as a team. Katie Lou can do a lot of things, Chloe Jackson can do a lot of things, so I think that we can be appreciative of the picks we got in this draft.”

Overall, Wade considered this draft a success.

“We got the person that was on the top of our draft boards,” he said. “[It was] our first draft as a staff, my first draft as a GM, I hope people see it as a success because [Samuelson] could end up being a cornerstone of how we want to play and what we want to do.”

The only mistake Wade made in the night happened before the draft began.

Sky owner Michael Alter stepped to the side to check in with Wade, who is in Hungary. Wade had three cellphones around him, but didn’t answer a single one.

“That was a rookie mistake,” said Wade, who was taking another call.

Wade made up for the mishap in his selections. And after the draft, Alter said there’s a lot to look forward to this season.

“We got a new coach, we have a great young team, great players, so I was excited anyways,” Alter said. “This is just kind of the added pieces that we were able to get.”