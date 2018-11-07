Take a look at the Chicago Sky’s new logo

The Chicago Sky aren’t just rebuilding the team, they’re rebuilding the entire franchise from the ground up.

Wednesday marked a new era for the Sky.

For the first time since the team’s inception in 2006, the Sky are changing their identity. They unveiled a new, sleeker logo on Twitter and are expected to release a new court design and apparel in the coming months.

The updated logo, which pays tribute to Chicago, was designed over the course of last season in an attempt to make it look more modern. It features a gold-and-white Willis Tower profile in front of a basketball and hoop that are colored in with the Sky’s iconic blue and gold.

The Chicago Sky unveiled a new logo on Wednesday. | Sean D. Elliot/The Day via AP

After the Sky’s first season at the Wintrust Arena, Sky President and CEO Adam Fox believes the effort to rebrand his franchise was necessary.

“This new logo symbolizes the excitement we have for the future success of this franchise,” Fox said in a statement.

Along with the logo, the Sky, which finished 13-21 last season, shared a new slogan: “It’s darkest just before the dawn.”

The motto points to the current state of the team and encourages fans to look ahead at the future.

Since the Sky kickstarted their rebuild in 2017 by trading star Elena Delle Donne to the Washington Mystics for two young players and the No. 2 pick of the 2017 draft, it’s been a trying time for Sky fans.

The Sky brought in Amber Stocks as coach and general manager to help lead the team through its rebuild. But after back-to-back disappointing seasons, the Sky in August fired Stocks. The team, which holds the No. 4 overall pick of the 2019 WNBA Draft in April, is expected to announce a replacement within the next month.