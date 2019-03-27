Chicago Sky news: Team announces 2019 preseason schedule

The Chicago Sky announced Wednesday their 2019 preseason schedule, which features a home-and-home series against the Indiana Fever.

The Sky will host the Fever at Wintrust Arena on May 14 before hitting the road to play them again on May 16 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Both tip-offs are at 11 a.m.

Last season, the Sky went 2-1 against the Fever.

The Sky, who opens training camp on May 5, will star their regular season May 25 on the road. They’re slated to play the Minnesota Lynx, which is new general manager and coach James Wade’s former team. The Sky will host the defending champion Seattle Storm for their home opener at Wintrust Arena on June 1 at 7 p.m.

The news of the Sky’s preseason schedule came shortly after the National Basketball Players Association reaffirmed its support for the WNBA during their collective bargaining negotiations.

“WE STAND WITH OUR SISTERS,” the statement reads.

Last November, the WNBA Players Association decided to opt-out of the collective bargaining agreement after many player voiced their discontent with the league in relations to their salaries and travel situations. Because of that decision, the Collective Bargaining Agreement, which went into effect in March 2014, will expire after this season.

Los Angeles Sparks forward and WNBAPA president Nneka Ogwumike detailed the players association’s choice to outline a new contract with the league in a Players Tribune article, titled “Bet on Women.”

“This is not just about business,” Ogwumike wrote. “This is deeply personal. This is about the kind of world we want to live in.

“We just want full transparency so we can figure out how to make common-sense changes that will help our players’ quality of life.”