Chicago Sky re-sign center Astou Ndour

The Chicago Sky re-signed center Astou Ndour on Wednesday. Terms of the contract weren’t released in accordance with the team’s policy.

Like most WNBA players, Ndour spends her offseason playing professional ball overseas. She’s currently in Turkey with Cukurova Mersin, where she’s averaging 16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Ndour has kept up her level of play in EuroCup, which has helped keep Cukurova undefeated.

Last season, Ndour averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds on 47.4 percent shooting in 22 games with the Sky. While her numbers aren’t impressive on paper, general manager and coach James Wade, who coached Ndour when he was an assistant coach with the Stars in 2014 and 2016, knows she’s capable of more than that.

“I’m hoping our history and familiarity will help bring to Chicago the complete player that she has proven to be internationally,” he said.

“Astou matches well with our athletic forwards and is someone who can space the floor and give us the length that we need.”