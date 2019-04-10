Chicago Sky select Katie Lou Samuelson with 4th overall pick of 2019 WNBA Draft

James Wade believes he can bring a winning culture to the Chicago Sky. | Courtesy of Chicago Sky

With the fourth overall pick of the 2019 WNBA Draft on Wednesday, the Chicago Sky selected forward Katie Lou Samuelson out of Connecticut.

New Sky general manager and coach James Wade has been adamant that he didn’t take over a team in the middle of the rebuild.

With that in mind, he wasn’t looking for a core player to build his team around. He already has a trio of stars in Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and Cheyenne Parker. Instead, he was looking for an all-around athlete that would complement his roster.

Wade, who replaced Amber Stocks this offseason, thinks Samuelson fits that definition.

The 6-3 forward is a dynamic two-way player who averaged 18.5 points and 6.3 rebounds last season.

The Las Vegas Aces used their top pick to grab Notre Dame star Jackie Young. The New York Liberty and Indiana Fever followed, selecting former Louisville guard Asia Durr and Mississippi State center Teaira McCowan, respectively.

The Sky have two more picks coming up. They hold the 15th and 27th picks.

This year marked the third consecutive draft the Sky held a lottery pick. Last season, they took guards Diamond DeShields and Gabby Williams at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.

DeShields shined in her rookie season. She was second on the team in scoring, averaging 14.4 points, and shot 42.5 percent from the field. She also averaged 4.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Meanwhile, Williams was inconsistent at times last season. She averaged 7.2 points on 43.2 percent shooting but was fourth among rookies in rebounds at 4.3 per game. Williams has looked a lot better overseas.

