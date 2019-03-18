Chicago Sky sign guard Hind Ben Abdelkader

| Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

The Chicago Sky added point-guard depth on Monday when they signed guard Hind Ben Abdelkader. Terms of the contract weren’t released in accordance with the team’s policy.

Ben Abdelkader struggled in her rookie WNBA season last year with the Indiana Fever. She averaged just 2.1 points, .8 assists and one rebound in 14 games, while shooting an abysmal 18.6 percent from the field and 20.7 percent from the three-point line.

After leaving the Fever on July 1, Ben Abdelkader returned to Europe, where she’s been excelling. The Brussels, Belgium, native is currently averaging 19.2 points, 4.2 assists and 1.3 steals with Hatay in Turkey.

General manager and coach James Wade, who replaced Amber Stocks in November, believes Ben Abdelkader will give the Sky “added security” at point guard.

“She’s had competitive years in EuroLeague and has played well in Turkey, which made us take notice,” Wade state in a statement.

Wade previously told the Sun-Times that said part of the reason the Sky struggled last season is because the “connection wasn’t there.” He also said the team lacked an offensive “identity.”

Wade believes Ben Abdelkader can help the Sky find that identity.

“She has an aggressive rhythm, which is a nice change,” he said.

Wade also praised her for her ability to space the floor.

Ben Abdelkader will most likely play an off-the-bench role with the Sky, which already has a guard-heavy roster.

Wade will add at least one more player to his roster before camp starts on May 5. The Sky holds the fourth overall pick in the WNBA draft on April 10.