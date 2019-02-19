Chicago Sky signs Victoria Macaulay to training camp contract

The Chicago Sky announced Tuesday that they signed center Victoria Macaulay to a training camp contract.

This could potentially be Macaulay’s final shot at the WNBA. Since she went undrafted in 2013, Macaulay has been invited to four WNBA training camps but has only appeared on one opening night roster. Macaulay made her WNBA debut with the Sky in 2015 but was waived after just four games.

Since then, Macauley has been playing overseas primarily in Europe and Asia. She currently plays for Galatasaray of the Turkish Women’s Basketball League in Istanbul where she’s averaging 12.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game this season.

General manager and coach James Wade, who replaced Amber Stocks in November, believes Macauley will “add value and competitiveness” to training camp, which opens May 5.

The Sky signed Victoria Macaulay to a training camp contract on Tuesday. | NBAE via Getty Images, courtesy of the Chicago Sky

The news of Macaulay’s deal comes less than a week after Wade re-signed guard Jamierra Faulkner for the upcoming season and inked forward Evelyn Akhator to a training camp contract.

Wade will likely continue adding to his training camp roster as the Sky holds the fourth overall pick in April’s draft.