Chicago Sky to have 4 games streamed on Twitter this season

Never have the Chicago Sky’s games been so accessible to watch.

With training camps across the league opening this week, the WNBA announced Wednesday its schedule for the 20 live regular-season games that will available on the @WNBA account this season. This is the third consecutive season that the league’s games will be available on the platform.

The Sky will have four games streamed on Twitter, starting with their June 25 game against the Las Vegas Aces. Twitter will also stream the Sky when they face the Atlanta Dream on two occasions, July 17 and Aug. 20. The Sky verses Liberty game on Aug. 7 at 7 p.m. will also be available on Twitter.

Here’s the full schedule:

The Twitter schedule announcement comes one week after the WNBA announced its multiyear deal with CBS Sports, which nearly doubled the league’s national TV exposure.

CBS Sports Network will broadcast 40 WNBA games — including five Sky games — when the season opens next month.

The first game on CBS Sports Network will be the Sky’s season opener on May 25 against the Minnesota Lynx. CBSSN also will televise the Sky when they face former league MVP Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics on June 5, and also on July 10 when they host the Lynx at Wintrust Arena.

The Sky’s last two games on CBS Sports will be on Aug. 9 against the Las Vegas Aces and Aug. 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks.