Notes from around Chicago outdoors.
FIELD NOTES
WILD OF THE WEEK
Christian Howe emailed: ‘‘This is the best picture I could score, but here is one of turkeys that have made Beverly home.’’ Yes, wild turkeys are living within the city limits.
DALE’S MAILBAG
Message: ‘‘Panfish on the bamboo fly at Busse Woods WWD.’’ — Bob France
A: Wednesday was a beautiful winter break, but I didn’t understand where he found open water until France said ‘‘WWD’’ stood for warm-water discharge.
BIG NUMBER
115
Pounds of a black carp, thought to be the biggest specimen of the invasive fish brought in for analysis at Southern Illinois, according to Tim Crosby’s report at news.siu.edu. (Click here for the story.) The female was caught by commercial fishers on the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau, Mo.
LAST WORD
‘‘Getting ready for the shed [antlers], but found a few bucks holding on to their racks.’’
—Bill Peak, on starting to look for shed antlers last week. Whitetail deer bucks shed antlers annually, generally over several months, with the peak in February.
WILD TIMES
FISH GATHERING
Tuesday: Dave McCoy, ‘‘Jigging Up Walleyes,’’ 6 p.m., Arlington Anglers, Cabela’s, Hoffman Estates, arlingtonanglers.com.
SHOWTIME
Saturday: Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, 7 a.m.-noon, River Park Moose Lodge, River Grove. Click here for detail.
Saturday-Sunday: Fish-On, Portage (Ind.) High School. Click here for details.
U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILLIARY
Saturday: Boating safety, Oak Park. Contact Ron Dziagwa at ltc_swimpilot@hotmail.com.
Saturday: Boating safety, Hammond, Indiana. Contact Dick Chappelle at rkac16149@msn.com.
HUNTER SAFETY
Feb. 27-28: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety-course.html.
March 3-4: Palatine, palatineparks.org, Class No. 203560.
March 10-11: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818. . . . Dyer, Indiana, booking@firstshotdyer.com.
March 16-17: Morris, philliparnold3@gmail.com or (815) 343-7330.
March 17-18: New Lenox, huntedbob@aol.com.
DUCKS UNLIMITED
Friday: Chain O’Lakes dinner, Maravela’s, Fox Lake. Click here for details. Contact Jen Tobias at (262) 716-9113.
GREAT BACKYARD BIRD COUNT
Today: Final day, click here for details.
TREE COURSE
April 7: Deadline for registering for Openlands TreeKeeper certification course, at Washington Park fieldhouse on Thursdays and Sundays from April 8-May 3. Cost is $128. Enroll at www.openlands.org/treekeepers
NATIONAL WILD TURKEY FEDERATION
PHEASANTS FOREVER
