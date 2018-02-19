Notes from around Chicago outdoors.

FIELD NOTES

Christian Howe emailed: ‘‘This is the best picture I could score, but here is one of turkeys that have made Beverly home.’’ Yes, wild turkeys are living within the city limits.

Wild of the Week, the celebration of stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, run when warranted on Sundays on the Sun-Times outdoors page. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email