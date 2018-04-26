In Roquan Smith, Bears draft a Mitch Trubisky for Vic Fangio’s defense

Less than an hour before the 2018 NFL draft began in Arlington, Texas, Bears defensive coordinator Vic Fangio casually strolled into the media room at Halas Hall and loudly announced that he had a scoop to share.

“Who are you guys drafting?” yelled one reporter.

Then out came a golf ball.

Fangio proudly displayed it. Earlier Thursday, he made a hole-in-one on the fourth hole of The Club at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha, Wis. He had to fight off a breeze, so he used a nine iron from 125 yards out – and in the ball went.

The Bears selected Georgia LB Roquan Smith with the No. 8 pick. (AP)

“I’m hot,” Fangio proclaimed.

And then hot he stayed as the draft played out.

With five offensive players taken before the Bears’ No. 8 selection – highlighted by the Bills’ trade up to No. 7 for quarterback Josh Allen – the stars aligned again Fangio.

It became time for general manager Ryan Pace to reward Fangio not for his hole-in-one but for building a top-10 defense despite it being short on difference-makers and for sticking around for new coach Matt Nagy.

With the eighth pick, the Bears selected Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith. He’s not only a safe pick, but an outstanding one who immediately changes the complexion of the Bears’ young, blossoming defense.

Pace needed a Mitch Trubisky for Fangio’s defense. He needed a young new face, some new hit-you-in-the-mouth life. He needed Smith for the Bears’ rebuilding efforts. It made too much sense not to take him.

“Vic just comes down and champions the defensive players all the time,” Pace said before the draft. “That relationship’s good. Vic looks at a ton of players. He’s got opinions on every one of them. He’s got convictions on every one of them. And his knowledge and expertise helps us tremendously.”

Smith fits Fangio’s mold for inside linebackers. At 6-1 and 236 pounds, he’s built similarly to former 49ers star Patrick Willis (6-1, 240). But the comparisons between the two players only start with their stature.

Smith’s instincts, range, speed, tenacity on the field and take-charge demeanor off it also lend to the comparisons to Willis, who was a tone-setting, five-time All-Pro in the middle of Fangio’s elite 49ers defenses.

During a conference call, Smith, the Butkus Award winner as the best college linebacker in 2017, described Fangio as a great guy who “coached a lot of legends.”

“I heard so many great things about him and read many great things, then I knew many things for myself just being a football guy,” Smith said. “So that’s insane, I’m excited to play for his defense and get things going. It’s going to be very special.”

Smith didn’t need to be briefed about what Willis and Navorro Bowman meant to Fangio’s top-rated defenses in San Francisco from 2011 to 2014.

“Those are legends in the game,” Smith said, excitedly cutting off a question about them. “I definitely know about those guys.”

Inside linebacker was an underrated need for the Bears. Danny Trevathan and Nick Kwiatkoski form a solid tandem, but they’ve struggled to stay healthy in the last two seasons.

When healthy, Trevathan, in particular, is a good player. But Smith could be the special one who truly takes over where Brian Urlacher and Lance Briggs left off several years ago.

What does it mean to be a middle linebacker in defense, particularly in Chicago, where the position is more revered than others?

“I would say [it’s] just doing things the right way on the field and off the field,” Smith said. “[It’s] never asking your teammates to do something you’re not willing to do and just going relentless regardless of the circumstances and never letting up.”