For at least one game, Bears-Packers rivalry has different vibe to it

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The entire scene felt familiar. First, it was the emptiness of the Packers’ vast locker room at Lambeau Field. Then it was what players said and how they expressed it. It was the look on their faces.

All of it felt Bears-like.

A defiant but also bewildered, soul-searching mood permeated the Bears’ locker rooms at home and on the road after losses during the Marc Trestman era and also last season when they went 3-13.

Now, it’s the Packers who are the shell-shocked, injury-plagued team searching for answers. Life with backup quarterback Brett Hundley and without star Aaron Rodgers has quickly turned into three consecutive losses and the talk of a lost season.

Packers coach Mike McCarthy and Bears coach John Fox last season. (AP)

After the Lions defeated the Packers 30-17 on Monday night, fans flooded talk radio shows in Green Bay and Milwaukee with an everything-must-go attitude.

It’s apparently time to fire general manager Ted Thompson. Getting rid of longtime defensive coordinator Dom Capers is an overdue move. And coach Mike McCarthy, at the very least, should be on the hot seat because he can’t win without Rodgers.

It’s important to not overreact to fan reactions, but the desperate mood in the Packers room said enough. A transcendent talent in Rodgers remains out and wins are now very difficult to produce.

For the first time since 2008, the Bears have opened as the favorite against the Packers for Sunday’s game at Soldier Field.

“We got to win,” Packers cornerback Davon House said. “We’ve lost three in a row. It’s another division game. We can’t lose to Chicago. We got to win this week. It’s a must win.”

House wasn’t alone with his must-win sentiment. Cornerback Damarious Randall said it, too, as an injured Rodgers, dressed in sweats, walked around the media that surrounded Randall and out of the locker room.

When the Bears turned to quarterback Mitch Trubisky after Mike Glennon, a help-the-rookie mindset took over the locker room. It’s still a mantra.

Something similar exists among the Packers with Hundley.

“He’s not going to do the things that Aaron does, but we have faith in Brett,” House said. “At the end of the day, shoot if we hold [opponents] to zero, we’re going to win the game; we have to do our job on the defensive side of the ball.”

The difference is that the Bears truly believe in hope that Trubisky represents. The Packers seemingly know it, too. Just ask the players. They know the Bears are a different team today than the one that they routed in Week 4.

“He’s a great player,” Packers linebacker Blake Martinez said. “He was a top pick for a reason. He’s a young guy who is slowly getting in the groove of things. You have to be ready for anything he’s got. He’s just going to keep getting better.”

They know he’s different than Glennon.

“I watched [Trubisky] just on TV a few times,” Packers defensive end Dean Lowry said. “He’s obviously more athletic than the previous quarterback.”

And they know Trubisky is showing signs of progress.

“The games I watched he does a good job of controlling the offense, managing an offense,” House said. “He doesn’t turn the ball over. He’s not afraid to take a sack. That’s good for a young quarterback.

“Usually, young quarterbacks make mistakes and throw the ball. Usually, we love playing against young quarterbacks because they’re going to make bad decisions like that. But Mitch is a little bit smarter. He manages the game very well and doesn’t make bad decisions.”

The dynamics of the NFL’s longest rivalry seemingly have changed.

At least for one game.

For once, the Bears feel like the team on the rise; the Packers seem lost.

“We have to figure it out,” Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels said, “because we have the players.”

The Bears have said that before, too.

Follow me on Twitter @adamjahns

Email: ajahns@suntimes.com