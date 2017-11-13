Film Study: Bears QB Mitch Trubisky must throw more on earlier downs

Thoughts and observations after watching the film of the Bears’ 23-16 loss to the Packers in Week 10.

Throw early, often

First down must become more of a passing down for the Bears’ offense. Rookie quarterback Mitch Trubisky might be more successful because of it.

The Bears’ two most explosive plays against the Packers came on first down: Trubisky’s 46-yard touchdown to receiver Josh Bellamy and Trubisky’s 31-yard completion to rookie tight end Adam Shaheen.

Bears QB Mitch Trubisky is sacked against the Packers. (Getty)

Trubisky also connected with receiver Dontrelle Inman for 17 yards on a first-down play. It was his fourth-longest completion of the day.

In Trubisky’s five starts, running back Jordan Howard ran the ball 64 times on first down, which nearly doubles Trubisky’s 34 attempted passes. Mike Glennon attempted 48 first-down throws in his four starts.

According to Pro Football Reference, Trubisky completed 18 of those 34 first-down passes for 337 yards, two touchdowns, 12 first downs, an interception, four sacks and a 94.9 passer rating.

Some of Trubisky’s best plays also have come on first downs.

It includes a 45-yard completion to Tre McBride against the Saints, his 70-yard bomb to Tarik Cohen against the Panthers and his tipped 20-yard touchdown to Zach Miller against the Vikings.

The Bears’ offense simply has become too predictable.

That was obvious against the Packers. Ten of running back Jordan Howard’s 15 carries came on first down. His five other carries came on second downs.

This season, Howard has 101 carries on first down, 63 on second, 12 on third and 1 on fourth, according to Pro Football Reference.

More on Mitch

After being sacked five times by the Packers, Trubisky said that he was holding on to the ball too long and “being careful.” Three of the Packers’ sacks came on four-man rushes.

It’s a positive that he wants to protect the ball, but coach John Fox’s safer-than-sorry approach could also be becoming a detriment.

The Packers’ final sack is an example. Trubisky rolled to his left on a naked bootleg, while Bellamy ran underneath the line and got open in the left flat.

Trubisky thought he was covered.

“He wasn’t wide open, the corner trapped,” Trubisky said. “That guy was closer than he appeared. If I could have got it to [Bellamy] early, he could have split it. But yeah, the corner trapped.”

Cornerback Davon House did break off his coverage of Inman, but Bellamy was open. As Trubisky turned, Bellamy was at the hash marks. House was outside the numbers and still backpedaling.

Bad moves Bears

Packers quarterback Brett Hundley’s best plays in the fourth quarter came when the Bears’ pass rushers made inside moves and allowed him to break contain.

Hundley’s 17-yard scramble to his left on third down came after Pernell McPhee tried to beat left tackle David Bakhtiari to his inside.

Two plays later, Leonard Floyd spun inside right tackle Justin McCray and was blocked. It allowed Hundley to roll to his right. He then threw back-shoulder touchdown pass to receiver Davante Adams.

