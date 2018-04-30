Hoge & Jahns Podcast: Bears GM Ryan Pace joins the show to talk draft and more

In episode 153 of their podcast, the Chicago Sun-Times’ Adam L. Jahns and WGN Radio’s Adam Hoge talk with Bears general manager Ryan Pace.

What did the Bears’ front office do after the draft? What did Vic Fangio do when the Bears drafted linebacker Roquan Smith? Thoughts on Notre Dame guard Quenton Nelson? Tune in.