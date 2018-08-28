Porter Moser leads 2018 Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Loyola basketball coach Porter Moser, Team USA hockey star Kendall Coyne Schofield and former Bears kicker Kevin Butler are among the new inductees to the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame. The 2018 class will be ushered in with a ceremony on Oct. 3 at Wintrust Arena, it was announced Tuesday.

Moser, now entering his eighth season as the head coach of the Ramblers, is coming off a breakout spring in which Loyola reached the Final Four for the first time since the 1963 national championship team.

The success put the program in the national spotlight for the first time in decades, and helped earn Moser a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

Coyne Schofield, one of the top players in women’s hockey, won a gold medal with Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Butler became well-known in Chicago as the Bears’ kicker from 1985-95. He was the franchise’s all-time leading scorer until Robbie Gould took that mantle in 2015.

Other inductees for the class of 2018 include Notre Dame women’s basketball coach Muffet McGraw, former Fire coach Frank Klopas, Paralympian Josh Mislewicz, former NFL linebacker Rob Ninkovich, WSCR program director Mitch Rosen, former NFL running back Eric Dickerson and Wintrust president and CEO Ed Wehmer.

Last year’s induction class included Jonathan Toews, Kerry Wood and Hawk Harrelson. The complete list of everyone who has been inducted can be found here.