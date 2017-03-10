Chiefs’ win over Redskins lays all-time ‘bad beat’ on gamblers

As Scott Van Pelt’s “Bad Beats” go, this was an all-timer.

For those who bet the Redskins getting 6.5 points last night against the Chiefs on “Monday Night Football,” you probably already had your winnings spent. And, there might be some K.C. backers out there who still don’t know that they won.

The Chiefs kicked a 43-yard field goal with four seconds remaining to take a 23-20 lead. All the unbeaten Chiefs had to do was squib a kickoff and the game is over, right? Nope.

When the Chiefs’ kickoff sailed into the end zone for a touchback, it gave the Redskins one last chance to run a play. Of course, they tried the throw-left, lateral-right, fumble-a-few-times, end-around play.

Ultimately, the Chiefs’ Justin Houston scooped up the ball at the 13-yard-line and ran it in for a touchdown.

Chiefs win 29-20.

Not only did the Redskins bettors getting 6.5 points lose, but those who bet the under at 47.5 points, also took a sudden beating.

HOLY COW! #Chiefs (-6.5) DO get miracle cover…scoop up fumble for TD with :00. KC wins 29-20, crush 'under' (47.5) bettors, too. #MNF #NFL — VegasInsider.com (@TwitVI) October 3, 2017

From the investment side, the significance of the play was not lost on ESPN play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough, who without hesitation said: “This might be meaningful to some.”

Wild Chiefs' TD covered the spread and pushed game over the total. It caused a $350,000 swing against house @CGTechnology_, per @jsimbal. — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) October 3, 2017

Meanwhile, Van Pelt, the curator of “Bad Beats,” said this: “That’s the worst thing that’s ever happened, what happened Monday night because it was side and total.”