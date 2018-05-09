Chipotle offering free burritos Sunday for Crosstown Classic

Cubs or White Sox? North Side or South Side?

Wear your chosen team’s gear (or your best blue and white, or silver and black) to any Chipotle Mexican Grill in Illinois or Northwest Indiana on Sunday, May 13, and you can score buy-one-get-one-free burrito, salad or tacos.

The promotion runs between 10:45 a.m. and 10 p.m. Sunday in honor of the annual Crosstown Classic.

The Cubs and White Sox will play each other at 1:20 p.m. Friday, 1:20 p.m. Saturday and 1:20 p.m. Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Maybe use the promotion as an olive branch to reach out to your closest friend who is a fan of your rival team.