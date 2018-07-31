Pirates acquire Rays’ Chris Archer for Austin Meadows, 2 others

The Rays finally agreed to move starting pitcher Chris Archer to the Pirates before the trade deadline, the teams announced Tuesday. The deal ends years of on-and-off rumors over whether Archer would finally depart from Tampa Bay, where he’s played since 2012.

Pittsburgh is sending young pitcher Tyler Glasnow, top outfield prospect Austin Meadows and a player to be named later to the Rays in the deal.

Archer, 29, has been one of the most consistent contributors for the Rays since finishing third in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2013. He’s posted three straight 200-inning seasons, made two All-Star teams and earned a top-five finish in AL Cy Young voting in 2015.

The 2018 season hasn’t gone as well for Archer, who’s recorded a 4.31 ERA over 17 starts, but he’s still striking out 9.6 hitters per nine innings with a fastball that averages near 95 miles per hour.

The Pirates will also be getting Archer for the long haul because his contract calls for a $7.67 million salary in 2019, followed by a pair of team options: $9 million with a $1.75 million buyout for 2020 and $11 million with a $250,000 buyout for 2021.

Archer began his professional career in 2006 as a fifth-round pick by the Indians. He was traded to the Cubs in 2008 as part of a deal involving Mark DeRosa, then emerged as a top prospect before being part of the package sent to the Rays in 2011 for Matt Garza.