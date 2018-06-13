Mets claim White Sox pitcher Chris Beck off waivers

The Mets claimed White Sox relief pitcher Chris Beck off waivers Wednesday. The move comes four days after Beck was designated for assignment, which gave the White Sox up to seven days to trade him or place him on outright waivers for release.

Beck, a second-round pick by the Sox in 2012, lost his spot on the 40-man roster over the weekend when the White Sox activated right-hander Carlos Rodon off the 60-day disabled list. He struggled to establish himself in the big leagues even after transitioning to the bullpen full-time in 2016.

It’s expected that Beck will join the Mets in Arizona on Thursday, per MLB.com.

Beck posted a 4.18 ERA with 16 strikeouts and 11 walks in 23.2 innings over 14 appearances this season. Over the course of three-plus seasons with the Sox, he recorded an ugly 5.94 ERA with 81 strikeouts and 66 walks in 119.2 innings.

The 27-year-old has been far more successful in the minors, where he’s recorded a 3.49 ERA in 474.2 innings split between the Class AA and Class AAA levels.