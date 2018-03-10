Chris Gedney, former Bears third-round pick, dies at 47

Chris Gedney, the Bears’ third-round pick in 1993, died Friday at age 47.

Syracuse University, where he worked as a senior associate athletics director and radio analyst, made the announcement. Gedney starred there as a player and grew up nearby.

“We are shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Gedney,” athletic director John Wildhack said. “Chris was a wonderful co-worker, a friend to all and deeply loyal to Syracuse University and our community. He was a decorated football student-athlete, who served as a mentor to many who followed him.”

The school did not give a cause of death.

The 6-5, 258-pound tight end played for the Bears from 1993-95, starting 12 times and appearing in 16 more games. He caught 28 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns before spending the last three years of his career with the Cardinals.