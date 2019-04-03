Blackhawks notes: Hard year for Chris Kunitz as he weighs retirement

If this is the end, it’s not exactly how Chris Kunitz imagined going out.

As the Blackhawks play out the final week of the season, Kunitz might be wrapping up his career. It’s been a good one, especially for a winger who broke into the NHL in 2003 undrafted: 1,000 games played, four Stanley Cups and a gold medal for Canada.

But this season has been taxing. The Hawks are sputtering to a second straight non-playoff finish and, at 39, he has been a healthy scratch in about one-third of the games.

“It’s not something, individually, that you’re very proud of,” Kunitz said. “Being on a team that has had so many ups and downs is something that’s new in my career.

Chris Kunitz could be nearing the end of a terrific career. | Jeff Chiu/AP

“It’s unfortunate that it’s gone this way. You obviously want to have a better outing when you come to a new team and a new city. It hasn’t been as promising as I wanted it to be when I signed the contract.”

Nonetheless, there have been some highlights.

Kunitz called the 1,000th game ceremony something he and his family will remember forever, and Jeremy Colliton made a point of starting him against his former teams in Pittsburgh and Anaheim. After the Penguins honored him in a celebration of their 2009 title, Kunitz scored his first goal of the season to help beat them.

Knowing those games and others could be his last playing in certain arenas has made it a somewhat sentimental year. Kunitz has not decided whether to retire after 14 seasons, but said, “The older you get, it crosses your mind more,” and he will discuss it with his family once the season ends.

He does not object, however, to playing a limited, lower-line role if he keeps playing. That often pushes players into retirement, but it hasn’t hurt Kunitz’s ego.

“I never really thought of myself as a top-line guy, anyway,” he said. “I always thought of myself as a guy that works hard and grinds it out and finds a way. I’ve been fortunate to play with really good players and have them elevate my career.

“So mentally, it didn’t change that much… I’ve enjoyed coming to the rink every day and competing.”

Easing up?

Colliton reiterated that the Hawks will keep competing despite being knocked out of the playoff race because he wants to maintain the culture. He did not give a definitive answer on whether he will scale back ice time for veteran stars like Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews.

“I think we’ve got to be reasonable, but we’re trying to win the games,” Colliton said.

Colliton went with Cam Ward in net against the Blues, giving Corey Crawford a well-deserved break after playing 13 straight. The Hawks also called up defenseman Dennis Gilbert from Rockford for his NHL debut.

Kane went into Wednesday third in the league in minutes among forwards and Toews was 12th.