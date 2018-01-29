Chris Long says he won’t go to White House if Eagles win Super Bowl LII

If the Eagles win Super Bowl LII Sunday against the Patriots, one player has already made it clear he won’t be attending the ceremonial White House visit.

Defensive end Chris Long told PFTCommenter during an interview on Sunday’s Barstool’s Sports “Pardon My Take” podcast that he wouldn’t attend the annual championship White House tour if the Eagles win.

It’s tradition that championship teams visit the White House and are honored by the president, but it wouldn’t be the first time Long skipped out on the Oval Office. He boycotted the trip last season when the Patriots beat the Falcons to win Super Bowl LI.

Long said his reasoning last time was because he didn’t want to be on the wrong side of history.

“My son grows up, and I believe the legacy of our president is going to be what it is, I don’t want him to say, ‘Hey dad, why’d you go [to the White House] when you knew the right thing was to not go?'” Long said then.