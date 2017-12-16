Bears S Chris Prosinski out vs. Lions with concussion; Deon Bush in

The Bears’ short-handed secondary situation became even more precarious when safety Chris Prosinski, starting for the injured Adrian Amos, suffered a concussion and was ruled out of the Bears’ game against the Lions on Saturday at Ford Field. Prosinski suffered the injury on the first defensive series of the game.

Second-year safety Deon Bush, a fourth-round draft pick from Miami in 2016, replaced Prosinski. But Prosinski’s absence leaves the Bears thin at safety, with back-up Deiondre Hall inactive.

The Bears managed well without Bush in the lineup. They held the Lions to a 48-yard field goal on their first defensive possession and forced a punt on the Lions’ second possession.

The Lions lost a key player, at least temporarily, when cornerback Darius Slay left the game to go into concussion protocol later in the first quarter.