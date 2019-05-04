Chris Sale calls Rick Renteria “a great baseball mind”

Chris Sale and Rick Renteria only spent one season together with the White Sox. But in that time, Renteria left a pretty positive impression on Sale.

“He’s a great baseball mind, he’s a great person. I think he’s a guy that can get anybody in that clubhouse or anybody in any clubhouse to buy in to something,” Sale said. “He’s a fun guy to be around, but he’s that no-BS (type). He wants you to run hard, he expects the best out of you. I think we’ve seen that at times from him as a manager already, and I think that’s where the respect comes from.”

The 2016 season was Sale’s last in Chicago before he was traded to Boston in a franchise-altering deal began the rebuild and brought back Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech. Renteria was the bench coach that year for Robin Ventura, and was hired to manage after Ventura departed following the season.

Since then, Sale has gotten the last out of last year’s World Series and inked a five-year, $145 million contract extension. Sale’s former team looks years away from getting to the playoffs, but he has plenty of support for Renteria.

Chris Sale delivers a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

“I’ve said it before, I think he’s the right guy in the right place for what they’ve got going on,” Sale said. “I’m happy for him.”

That 2016 season wasn’t exactly smooth for Sale and the Sox. It began in spring training when Sale was outspoken during the Drake LaRoche controversy. Then on July 23, Sale cut up late-70s era throwback jerseys instead of pitching in them.

But through that, Sale still went 17-10.

“He’s a competitor and I think he’s one of those guys that shows it. He shows his competitiveness, he’ll show his emotion when he’s disgusted with something and also show you an extreme amount of joy when he sees something done well,” Renteria said. “He’s driven for success. He knows what he has and he expects the most out of himself and I think if it doesn’t happen he always feel bad about not getting the result he wants. That’s just the drive the man has.”

Hansen moves up

Alec Hansen was promoted back to Class AA Birmingham after compiling a 2.13 ERA and 21 strikeouts with a .025 opponents’ average in nine appearances at Winston-Salem. Hansen entered the 2018 season as one of the top prospects in the Sox system, but didn’t pitch until June because of an arm injury and struggled in Birmingham (6.56 ERA) before being sent to Class A Winston-Salem, where he finished last year.

“Hopefully at some point they’re pushing and driving enough to put themselves on the map to be here and then that will be another process of growth and learning,” Renteria said. “Hopefully there’s some success there.”

Briefly

Renteria had no update on Carlos Rodon, who is on the injured list with an elbow issue and could miss significant time this season. Jon Jay (hip) hasn’t played this season but is moving closer to returning, having worked out again Saturday.

“(I’m) sure we’re nearing making a decision as to how he’s going to continue to progress,” Renteria said.

– Dylan Covey is expected to start Sunday, though it could be a bullpen day for the Sox.