Red Sox exercise $15 million 2019 option on ace Chris Sale

BOSTON — The Red Sox have exercised the 2019 option on ace left-hander Chris Sale.

Sale will earn $15 million in the final season of the five-year contract he signed with the White Sox in 2013. He can become an unrestricted free agent in 2020.

The 2017 AL Cy Young runner-up and a seven-time All-Star, Sale had three strikeouts in the ninth inning of Game 5 of the World Series. He fanned Dodgers’ Manny Machado to close out Boston’s fourth championship in 15 years.

Sale earned his first playoff victory in Game 1 of the AL Division Series against the Yankees. The 29-year-old went 12-4 with a 2.11 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 27 regular-season starts in his second season in Boston.

Chris Sale #41 of the Boston Red Sox celebrates with the World Series trophy after his teams 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on October 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. | Harry How/Getty Images

Sale was among the favorites to win the Cy Young this season before he dealt with shoulder issues down the stretch.

In December 2016, the White Sox traded Sale to the Red Sox in exchange for a four-prospect package that included infielder Yoan Moncada and pitcher Michael Kopech.

Moncada made his White Sox debut on July 19, 2017. He played the entire 2018 season with the White Sox, hitting .235 with 17 home runs and 61 RBI.

Kopech made his long anticipated debut in August. He pitched four games before a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his pitching elbow — which ultimately required Tommy John surgery — sidelined him for the rest of the season and all of 2019.