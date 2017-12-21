Christmas comes early: Watch Zach LaVine deliver a puppy for Bulls fan

Basketball 12/21/2017, 11:00am
Madeline Kenney
Christmas came early for one Bulls fan Wednesday night at the United Center.

Santa Clause — I mean, Bulls injured guard Zach LaVine — delivered a gift to a young Bulls fan during the Bulls’ 112-94 win over the Magic.

LaVine gave Maria Hogan a puppy after her family dog died. Benny the Bull also delivered a wagon full of dog treats and toys.

Zach LaVine delivered a puppy to a young Bulls fan Wednesday. | Courtesy of NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls teased the surprise on Twitter, sharing photos of LaVine posing on the court with a cute dog wearing a Bulls jersey.

Watch the video of the surprise below:

