Christmas comes early: Watch Zach LaVine deliver a puppy for Bulls fan

Christmas came early for one Bulls fan Wednesday night at the United Center.

Santa Clause — I mean, Bulls injured guard Zach LaVine — delivered a gift to a young Bulls fan during the Bulls’ 112-94 win over the Magic.

LaVine gave Maria Hogan a puppy after her family dog died. Benny the Bull also delivered a wagon full of dog treats and toys.

Zach LaVine delivered a puppy to a young Bulls fan Wednesday. | Courtesy of NBC Sports Chicago

The Bulls teased the surprise on Twitter, sharing photos of LaVine posing on the court with a cute dog wearing a Bulls jersey.

.@ZachLaVine is about to surprise a well-deserving fan from @AftrSchoolMttrs with a gift… stay tuned pic.twitter.com/fiiEkkzJrc — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 21, 2017

Watch the video of the surprise below:

The Bulls and Zach LaVine surprised a young fan with a new puppy for Christmas after her dog died 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tYr3ksxAA2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2017

