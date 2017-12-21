Christmas comes early: Watch Zach LaVine deliver a puppy for Bulls fan
Christmas came early for one Bulls fan Wednesday night at the United Center.
Santa Clause — I mean, Bulls injured guard Zach LaVine — delivered a gift to a young Bulls fan during the Bulls’ 112-94 win over the Magic.
LaVine gave Maria Hogan a puppy after her family dog died. Benny the Bull also delivered a wagon full of dog treats and toys.
The Bulls teased the surprise on Twitter, sharing photos of LaVine posing on the court with a cute dog wearing a Bulls jersey.
Watch the video of the surprise below:
The Bulls and Zach LaVine surprised a young fan with a new puppy for Christmas after her dog died 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tYr3ksxAA2
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 21, 2017
