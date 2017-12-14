Christmas with EJ, Kenny & Charles: “Inside the NBA” team to call game

NEW YORK — Turner Sports says its “Inside the NBA” studio team will call a Christmas night game in Los Angeles along with its other usual duties.

Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson will be at Staples Center for the Lakers’ game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They will call the nightcap of the league’s five-game holiday schedule in addition to their regular pregame, halftime and postgame coverage.

Turner said Thursday it will be the first live game the team has called together.

Reporter Kristen Ledlow also will contribute to the telecast.

