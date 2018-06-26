Class act: Cubs’ Yu Darvish buys minor-league teammates, opponents steak dinner

Chicago Cubs' Yu Darvish bought dinner for his minor-league teammates after his rehab start in South Bend, Indiana. | Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP

The life of a minor-league player isn’t all that glamorous.

According to Market Place, the standard minor-league contract can start with a monthly stipend of $1,100. And last year, White Sox prospect Jake Burger told reporters that he lived with six teammates in a three-bedroom apartment and sleeping on an air mattress in their living room.

So Yu Darvish decided to put part of his $126 million guarantee to good use and treat his minor-league teammates and opponents.

After pitching his rehab outing with Class A South Bend on Monday, Darvish bought dinner for the Silver Hawks and the West Michigan Whitecaps, the Tigers Class A affiliate.

Darvish, who the Cubs put Darvish on the 10-day disabled list last month with tendinitis in his right triceps, didn’t skimp on the meal either. He catered surf-and-turf spread from Ruth’s Chris Steak House to the two teams respective clubhouses catered to their respective clubhouses.

Talk about quite the meal for minor-league players, who don’t live a

Whitecaps reliever Max Green shared the postgame meal on Twitter and thanks Darvish for the meal.

Good luck to you guys😄 — ダルビッシュ有(Yu Darvish) (@faridyu) June 26, 2018

Darvish responded wishing him luck on the remainder of the season.

The dinner came after Darvish’s solid outing where he pitched five innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out five batters.

After the game, Darvish, who hasn’t pitched a major-league game since May 20, sent mixed signals about how he felt. Darvish told reporters that he rated his outing as “a 12 out of 10” but he still felt “not perfect.”