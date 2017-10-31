Classic Cleveland: Browns embarrassingly mess up trade deadline

The Browns didn't file their paperwork in time to complete the trade with the Bengals for AJ McCarron. | Gary Landers/Associated Press

If there is any team to mess up like this at the trade deadline, it’s the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns and Bengals discussed a trade for backup quarterback AJ McCarron.

The Browns were willing to move second or third-round picks in the 2018 Draft for McCarron, according to ESPN.

The Bengals approved the trade to the NFL, but when the ball was in the Browns’ hands, they fumbled. Cleveland ultimately didn’t send the paperwork to the league office by the trade deadline, ESPN reported.

Grossi says that apparently the Browns were celebrating their trade and forgot to call in the deal before the deadline… — Aaron Goldhammer (@HammerNation19) October 31, 2017

The Browns tried to appeal to the league to get the deal done, and ESPN reported the league rejected that appeal.

The internet had a heyday making fun of the Browns:

Just heard the @Browns forgot to hit “send” to confirm a trade for AJ McCaron… Grigson is still in the Browns front office right? pic.twitter.com/0zo6V8drgw — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 31, 2017

