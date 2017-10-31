If there is any team to mess up like this at the trade deadline, it’s the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns and Bengals discussed a trade for backup quarterback AJ McCarron.
The Browns were willing to move second or third-round picks in the 2018 Draft for McCarron, according to ESPN.
The Bengals approved the trade to the NFL, but when the ball was in the Browns’ hands, they fumbled. Cleveland ultimately didn’t send the paperwork to the league office by the trade deadline, ESPN reported.
The Browns tried to appeal to the league to get the deal done, and ESPN reported the league rejected that appeal.
The internet had a heyday making fun of the Browns:
